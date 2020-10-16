Michigan State football has a plan to rebuild its vaunted defensive front seven

Drew Beesley made it clear how he felt about his former teammate Kenny Willekes.

“Kenny, I looked up to him a lot,” the Michigan State football senior said on a video call Thursday. “There's no replacing Kenny. There will always be one Kenny Willekes.”

There also happens to be one opening at defensive end for the Spartans, the one left vacant by the graduation loss of two-time All-American Willekes to the NFL.

Beesley and others are back at practice in East Lansing preparing for next Saturday’s season opener against Rutgers (noon/BTN). And one of new coach Mel Tucker’s key needs to bring to life his vision of a relentless, dominant defense is to fill the pass rush that left with Willekes, Raequan Williams, Mike Panasiuk, Joe Bachie and Tyriq Thompson.

“That's tough duty, right?” new defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said recently. “But you're hoping the guys behind them have enough playing experience that they are ready to step up. It's the next group.”

MSU generated 40 sacks last season, tied for 14th overall and ranked 12th in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 3.08 per game. The Spartans lost 22 of those to graduation, including Willekes’ team-high 10.5. Williams and Panasiuk combined for seven, with Bachie accounting for 3.5 and Thompson one. That group also generated 43.5 of MSU’s 92 tackles for loss.

Most of those players occupied starting spots the past three seasons, which left limited opportunities for backups to get snaps.

Senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk is the lone returning starter, getting 565 snaps last season and producing 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks among his 34 stops. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Beesley took 261 snaps and finished with six of his 14 tackles going for a loss, including 1.5 sacks. Junior Jack Camper is the only other edge rusher with much experience, finishing with one tackle in his 39 snaps over seven games.

Redshirt freshman Michael Fletcher, at 6 feet 6 and 250 pounds, possesses the frame, quickness and reach to become disruptive. Beesley mentioned sophomore DeAri Todd and true freshman Jeff Pietrowski are having a strong camp. But they and the other youngsters need grooming.

“We have a lot of good guys that have great potential,” Beesley said. “And they'll take advantage of their opportunity when it comes.”

MSU ranked 16th in the FBS against the run last year, allowing 113.8 yards a game. The Spartans were 18th in total defense at 321.6 yards allowed. Hazelton said finally getting a chance to see his new players get in pads and start hitting and tackling gave him a better idea of their identity as a defensive unit.

“ ‘Hey, why is Michigan State always been good against the run?' Well, because we get good, big tough guys that can fall back, make tackles do things, stop people,” Hazelton said. “And that was that was wonderful to see.”

There is more game exposure at defensive tackle, where senior Naquan Jones and sophomore Jacob Slade combined for 519 snaps last season with 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks between them. The three youngsters behind them are sophomore Dashaun Mallory and redshirt freshmen Jalen Hunt and Maverick Hansen.

