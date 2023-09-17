Michigan State football must get off mat post ugly loss to Washington: 'We have no choice'

EAST LANSING — It’s one game.

No matter how many yards and touchdowns Michael Penix Jr. threw for. Or that No. 8-ranked Washington put on an offensive clinic unlike any Michigan State football defense has ever endured. Or that the Spartans faced a five-touchdown deficit by halftime.

No matter how many distractions Mel Tucker’s suspension produced. Or how many passes quarterback Noah Kim sailed high and wide. Or all the Huskies’ explosive plays that Scottie Hazelton preached his defense needed to prevent.

It’s still just one game. One single letter, L, next to MSU’s 41-7 blowout Saturday against the Huskies to close out non-conference play. And acting head coach Harlon Barnett tried to remind his players after a trying week of that fact.

“I'm always trying to put a positive twist on something,” Barnett said of his halftime message. “I mean, you can't go lose your mind, and then they go further in the dumps.”

Michigan State's acting head coach Harlon Barnett looks on during the third quarter in the game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Yet it’s hard to discount just how ugly this got or how deflating a performance like this could be for a team already reeling from the suspension of Tucker less than a week earlier. And it creates plenty of uncertainty about what to expect moving into Big Ten play, as the Spartans (2-1) prepare to host Maryland (3-0) next Saturday for homecoming (3:30 p.m., NBC).

“It starts with just looking at ourselves in the mirror first,” senior receiver Tre Mosley said. “When you're a team and you go through a difficult time like this, you gotta see what you can do to improve individually and as a team. Because we can't worry about what anyone else is doing if we're not doing our stuff right. So from players, coaches, support staff — everyone — there's improvement that needs to be made.

“And we're going to do that. We have no choice.”

Penix and Washington (3-0), which joins the Big Ten next season, made it look easy all evening en route to 713 yards of total offense – the most allowed in MSU history, 47 more than the 666 Nebraska gained in 1995 at Spartan Stadium in Nick Saban’s MSU head coaching debut.

The Spartans’ defense has allowed 500 or more yards eight times in the past 24 games and nine times altogether since Hazelton took over as defensive coordinator in 2020. That now includes two of the three worst totals in program history — Saturday against the Huskies and the 655 yards allowed against Ohio State in 2021 that are the third-most allowed. (MSU also gave up 614 yards to the Buckeyes in 2022.)

It also was the second-most yards given up all season in the Football Bowl Subdivision behind the 723 Kent State allowed at Central Florida on Aug. 31 in its season opener. (Washington State had 718 yards Saturday, but that was against Northern Colorado of the Football Championship Subdivision.)

“No disrespect to Richmond and Central (Michigan),” Barnett said, “but that was a different group, as everybody saw out there. And our guys saw themselves.”

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Penix, a sixth-year senior, saved his most dominating performance for his last visit to Spartan Stadium and fourth career game against MSU: He threw all four of his touchdowns in the first half and took a seat late in the third quarter after going 27 of 35 for 473 yards. Backup Dylan Morris took over and hit a 57-yard toss to Josh Cuevas late to finish with 63 passing yards.

The 536 passing yards allowed Saturday are tied for the second most in MSU history with the 2021 loss at Purdue, trailing only the 603 allowed against Baylor in the Cotton Bowl victory to conclude the 2014 season. Barnett was coaching the Spartans' defensive backs for all three of those games.

Penix and Morris completed 12 passes of 15 yards or longer, eight of those for 30-plus yards. The Huskies also had four runs of 15-plus yards, including a 45-yarder, after Barnett and Hazelton tried to hammer home the need to prevent big plays.

Since 2020 when Tucker took over, the Spartans have given up at least 300 yards passing 12 times, three by Penix. They have allowed 350 or more passing yards nine times since the start of 2021.

“There are some things we can change up probably on how we scheme things up (defensively),” said Barnett, acknowledging Penix's Heisman Trophy candidacy. “We have the defense to do it, it's the matter what we want to call in and play in. We thought we had the right schemes dialed up this week. Apparently, they weren't.”

The next test will be almost as great. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-29 loss at MSU in 2021. He guided the Terrapins to a 41-32 home win over MSU last season by throwing for 314 yards and a TD. The senior passed for 342 yards Saturday as Maryland beat Virginia, 42-14.

“We'll tweak some things to help us not give up those type of yards again,” Barnett said. “Ever.”

The other side of the ball looked equally as “off-kilter,” as Barnett said — whether it be from the shift to Power Five competition or by the turmoil of the week.

Michigan State's Nathan Carter tries to catch an overthrown ball against Washington during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium.

Kim, making his third start, looked frazzled the entire game and never found a rhythm. The junior went 12 of 31 for 136 yards, throwing an interception and getting sacked twice. He missed his intended targets wildly whether under duress or with time.

MSU’s offensive line got overwhelmed all day by Washington’s front seven and could not generate a push, limiting running back Nathan Carter to 48 yards on 17 carries. Already down two running backs in Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham, Carter suffered a lower-body injury and left for a time in the first half, but returned and finished the game.

The Spartans committed 11 penalties for 83 yards, and now have been flagged 24 times for 194 yards in three games. Three Saturday came on special teams — two illegal substitutions and an unnecessary roughness for tackling a return man on a fair catch. Three were false starts on the offensive line.

“We're just eager to get back out there and get better,” said senior left guard J.D. Duplain, the only other player MSU made available after the loss. “Eager to watch the film. Eager to get in tomorrow and get better as a team. I mean, our team's bought in. This isn't gonna make us worse, it's gonna make us better. We're gonna learn from this and get better.”

Barnett said he believes getting “a week away from what happened” and the shock of the Tucker situation should help stabilize his players and allow them to regain focus. Both he and players echoed a message new associate head coach Mark Dantonio said many times during his first season in 2007 after a first loss: All of the Spartans’ goals remain in front of them.

Because what’s next is a nine-game Big Ten season that will provide plenty more tests like the one from Washington. And the hope is the haze will lift to prevent more of what happened Saturday.

One practice at a time, one game at a time.

“When you face adversity, it's about how you can respond,” Mosley said. “So myself and the rest of our team, we're challenged with that. We gotta get back to the drawing board, clean things up and get ready to move forward to next week.”

