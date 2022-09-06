Michigan State football moves up in Week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Michigan State is just outside the top 10 in the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
A new batch of Top 25 rankings were released on Tuesday afternoon, and the Spartans saw a slight bump after their season-opening win over Western Michigan. Michigan State moved up three spots to No. 11 in the updated rankings.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
1-0
1,615 (57)
–
2
1-0
1,542 (6)
+1
3
1-0
1,520 (2)
-1
4
1-0
1,380
–
5
1-0
1,333
+1
6
1-0
1,268
+1
7
1-0
1,160
+2
8
Baylor
1-0
1,103
+2
9
0-1
1,077
-4
10
Oklahoma State
1-0
938
+1
11
1-0
860
+3
12
1-0
849
+3
13
NC State
1-0
642
–
14
Pittsburgh
1-0
624
+2
15
Utah
0-1
605
-7
16
Miami (Fl)
1-0
591
+1
17
1-0
554
+6
18
1-0
495
+2
19
1-0
469
+18
20
Kentucky
1-0
421
+1
21
Wake Forest
1-0
353
-2
22
1-0
351
-4
23
Ole Miss
1-0
292
+1
24
0-1
206
-12
25
BYU
1-0
170
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston
Others Receiving Votes
Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1
