Michigan State football moves up in Week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Robert Bondy
·2 min read

Michigan State is just outside the top 10 in the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

A new batch of Top 25 rankings were released on Tuesday afternoon, and the Spartans saw a slight bump after their season-opening win over Western Michigan. Michigan State moved up three spots to No. 11 in the updated rankings.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

1-0

1,615 (57)

2

Georgia

1-0

1,542 (6)

+1

3

Ohio State

1-0

1,520 (2)

-1

4

Clemson

1-0

1,380

5

Michigan

1-0

1,333

+1

6

Texas A&M

1-0

1,268

+1

7

Oklahoma

1-0

1,160

+2

8

Baylor

1-0

1,103

+2

9

Notre Dame

0-1

1,077

-4

10

Oklahoma State

1-0

938

+1

11

Michigan State

1-0

860

+3

12

USC

1-0

849

+3

13

NC State

1-0

642

14

Pittsburgh

1-0

624

+2

15

Utah

0-1

605

-7

16

Miami (Fl)

1-0

591

+1

17

Arkansas

1-0

554

+6

18

Wisconsin

1-0

495

+2

19

Florida

1-0

469

+18

20

Kentucky

1-0

421

+1

21

Wake Forest

1-0

353

-2

22

Texas

1-0

351

-4

23

Ole Miss

1-0

292

+1

24

Oregon

0-1

206

-12

25

BYU

1-0

170

+4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston

Others Receiving Votes

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Big Ten Power Rankings: Where do Spartans land after victory over Western Michigan in opener?

More Football!

Michigan State football moves up in Week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

MSU football trending in right direction for 2024 3-star LB Jeremiah Beasley

WATCH: Highlights of newest MSU commit, 3-star CB Colton Hood

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories