Michigan State football moves up in Week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Maize And Blue Review

The eighth-ranked Michigan Wolverines spent the first full Saturday of the college football season taking care of its first opponent of the year, Colorado State. The Wolverines undoubtedly have one of the easiest non-conference schedules in all of college football, and the expected dominance was on full display on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines pounded the Rams, 51-7, easily covering the 30.5-point spread.