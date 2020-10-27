Michigan State football moves past Rutgers, steps into intensity of Michigan week

Mel Tucker went into his Michigan State football debut imagining what it would feel like to run out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for his first game as head coach.

He never envisioned walking back to the locker room defeated by Rutgers and dejected by a 38-27 loss.

One rule applied for his players, either way.

“If in fact you do lose a game, how do you handle a loss? What is your mental disposition coming off of a game like that?” Tucker said on a videoconference call Tuesday. “The process is, win or lose, it's a 24-hour rule and then it's time to move on to the next to the next game. Because the most important game is the next game.”

The most important game to the Spartans — against Michigan — also happens to be their next one. And come noon Saturday in Ann Arbor, anything that happened a week earlier needs to be well in their rearview.

Because the Wolverines aren’t Rutgers. And MSU veterans Rocky Lombardi and Antjuan Simmons made sure to impart that to their younger teammates Monday.

“Antjuan and I talked to the freshmen yesterday about how important this rivalry is to us, to the state, to the program,” Lombardi said Tuesday. “This is gonna be something that everybody's going to talk about for the next 365 days or however long it is until we play next.

“So it's definitely a big deal for us to make sure that everybody understands that this is not just any other game. This is a big game for us, this is big game for Coach Tuck, this is a big game for our program.”

The backlash for Tucker and Co. after losing to Rutgers, which had lost 21 straight Big Ten games and hadn’t beaten MSU since joining the conference in 2014 — was swift and vitriolic, venturing into overreaction after only one game under a new coaching staff. Some of it had to do with who the Spartans lost to, but much of it had to do with what fans saw — a team that looked overmatched and unprepared.

Tucker understands the public reaction.

“That's to be expected. I believe this is my 24th year of coaching, and when you don't have success, there's disappointment,” said the 48-year-old, who went 5-7 last year at Colorado in his first season as a college head coach. “There's disappointment from the coaching staff, there's disappointment on the players' side of it, and then the fans and everyone involved. The expectation is to have success and do that on a consistent basis. And so, we go to the truth and understand why were we not able to have the success on the field that we expected and that's up to the standard. Why were we not able to play up to that standard? And the answer is, obviously, turnovers.”

MSU had seven turnovers and turned it over twice on downs. The Spartans ran for just 50 yards on 39 carries, a measly average of 1.3 per carry. Three of the Scarlet Knights’ scoring drives started after turnovers in MSU territory and another near midfield after a kickoff return.

