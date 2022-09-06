Michigan State football moves up one spot in latest AP Poll after win over Western Michigan

Michigan State football was able to handle business against Western Michigan on Friday night under the lights to start their season off 1-0. Because of their effort, they moved up 3 spots in the coaches poll, and they also were able to move up 1 spot in the AP poll to No. 14 overall.

The AP poll has the Spartans a few spots behind the coaches, but they will have plenty of opportunities to keep moving on up in September.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire