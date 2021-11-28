Michigan State football moves up one spot in latest AP Poll

The latest AP Poll is out, and unlike the AFCA Coaches Poll, Michigan State football is moving up in this one. The Spartans are now No. 11 in that poll thanks to the fall of Oklahoma to No. 13.

The Spartans were able to take care of Penn State in difficult conditions, but are still behind a number of two-win teams, including Oregon, Baylor, Ole Miss, and Ohio State.

Michigan moves up to No. 2 in this poll after beating Ohio State.

