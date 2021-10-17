Michigan State football moves up one spot in latest AP Poll following Indiana win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The latest AP Poll is out and Michigan State football is now officially inside of the top ten, coming in at No. 9 following their win over Indiana.
Cincinnati moves up to No. 2 after Iowa’s loss to Purdue at home. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Ohio State. Michigan is at No. 6, jumping two spots on a bye week and Penn State stays at No. 7. MSU sits just behind Oklahoma State.
The Spartans get one bye week to rest up and then they will every opportunity to move higher up the polls with games against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.
More!
Michigan State football jumps two spots in latest AFCA Coaches Poll following road win over Indiana
WATCH: What to make of MSU’s 20-15 win at Indiana on Saturday
Report: Some influential people at LSU are high on Mel Tucker, could try to lure him from Michigan State football