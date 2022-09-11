Michigan State football moves up inside top 10 in updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Michigan State has moved up inside the top 10 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday.

The Spartans picked up an impressive shutout victory, 55-0, over Akron this weekend. The win improved Michigan State to 2-0 on the season and moved them up a few spots in this week’s coaches poll.

See where Michigan State landed in the updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday:

Pittsburgh (ACC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 14 (down 11 spots)

Oregon (Pac-12)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 24 (same)

Penn State (Big Ten)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 27 (up four spots)

Texas A&M (SEC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 6 (down 16 spots)

Florida (SEC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 19 (down two spots)

Texas (Big 12)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 22 (up two spots)

Baylor (Big 12)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 8 (down 11 spots)

Wake Forest (ACC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 18 (up three spots)

Ole Miss (SEC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 23 (up six spots)

Tennessee (SEC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 26 (up 10 spots)

Utah (Pac-12)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 15 (same)

BYU (Independent)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 25 (up 11 spots)

Miami (ACC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 16 (up three spots)

NC State (ACC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 13 (up one spot)

Arkansas (SEC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 17 (up six spots)

Kentucky (SEC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 20 (up 10 spots)

Michigan State (Big Ten)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 13 (up four spots)

USC (Pac-12)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 12 (up four spots)

Oklahoma State (Big 12)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 10 (up three spots)

Oklahoma (Big 12)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 7 (up one spot)

Michigan (Big Ten)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 5 (same)

Clemson (ACC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 4 (same)

Ohio State (Big Ten)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 3 (same)

Georgia (SEC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 2 (same)

Alabama (SEC)

Last Week’s Ranking

No. 1 (same)

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire