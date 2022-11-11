Michigan State football in the mix for 2023 Oklahoma athlete

Michigan State has sent an important offer out to a prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans have offered Morgan Pearson.

The significance of this offer is centered around Pearson and his training program and partners. Pearson trains with C4 and Sean Cooper, the same trainer for 2023 commit Bai Jobe and 2024 top prospects David Stone and Xadavien Sims.

A native of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Pearson plays high school football at Plainview High School. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 225-pounds, Pearson translates to multiple positions at the next level, and is truly being recruited as an athlete. Pearson could play wide receiver, safety or linebacker at the next level.

The Spartans join Colorado, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech in offering the athlete.

