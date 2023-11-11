Michigan State football missing Dillon Tatum, Khris Bogle vs. mighty Ohio State offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An already-depleted Michigan State football roster will be even further short Saturday night at No. 3 Ohio State.

The Spartans won’t have starting cornerback Dillon Tatum, starting defensive end Khris Bogle or top wide receivers Jaron Glover and Tre Mosley for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff (NBC). Starting left tackle Brandon Baldwin is listed as questionable.

One of the big questions yet to be answered is will be whether or not quarterback Sam Leavitt will be available after playing two drives in his fourth game of the season during last week’s 20-17 win over Nebraska. The true freshman led the eventual game-winning touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter, but he could opt to shut down his season to preserve a redshirt.

Minnesota running back Jordan Nubin, top, is tackled by Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

EVEN BIGGER TEN: USC and UCLA still don’t feel like Big Ten schools, but move seems like it was inevitable

Leavit did make the trip to Ohio Stadium, a team spokesman confirmed before the game, and is expected to be in uniform for MSU (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten).

Junior Noah Kim will miss his fifth straight game with an undisclosed injury after starting the Spartans’ first five games. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser has started the past four games, and MSU’s only other quarterback on the roster is fourth-year junior walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar. If needed, the Spartans could turn to wide receiver Alante Brown, who was a high school quarterback, should Leavitt shut down his season.

Tight end Maliq Carr is back after missing the two previous games with an undisclosed injury.

Others who remain out for MSU are defensive backs Chuck Brantley, Semar Melvin and Marqui Lowery; defensive tackles Jarrett Jackson and Dre Butler; defensive end Bai Jobe; linebacker Darius Snow; and running back Davion Primm.

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) also will be without a few key players in linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safeties Josh Protctor and Lathan Ransom.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football injury report: Dillon Tatum, Khris Bogle out