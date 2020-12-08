Michigan State football's Mel Tucker planning to make QB decision by Wednesday

Mel Tucker said Rocky Lombardi is feeling better, and Michigan State football's coach hopes to have an idea Wednesday who he will start at quarterback when the Spartans travel to Penn State on Saturday.

The junior, who has started all five of MSU’s games this season, was knocked out in the second quarter of Saturday’s 52-12 blowout loss to No. 4 Ohio State. Lombardi’s head slammed into the field as he was sacked from behind by the Buckeyes’ Tyreke Smith.

“He seemed to be doing better yesterday (Monday). So we're going to go through to where we're evaluating everything,” Tucker said Tuesday. “We're going to go through today, and hopefully I'm anticipating sometime by the end of the day tomorrow we'll know you know who we're going to go with. And then we'll do that, but we're still in the evaluation process right now.”

The Spartans (2-4) travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, to face the Nittany Lions (2-5), who have won two straight. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium (ESPN).

Before he got hurt against the Buckeyes, Lombardi failed to generate any traction with the offense for the third time in the last four games, going 5 of 11 for 33 yards with a tipped interception for a TD in his own end zone. Six drives of his seven drives went just three plays and one four, with none of them reaching midfield.

After back-to-back 300-yard passing performances to open the season, the junior has just 448 yards passing in his past four starts, completing just 36 of 82 attempts (43.9%). He two pick sixes among his seven interceptions and just two TDs against Northwestern in those games.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne passes against Ohio State during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Redshirt freshman Payton Thorne took over with 4:29 left in the second quarter and completed his first 11 passes over the final 4:29 of the half and start of the third quarter. He did fumble and threw an interception, but he also showed ability to elude oncoming rushers and had a 31-yard scramble and a 20-yard TD run to go with his 147 yards on 16 of 25 passing.

Thorne was the first MSU quarterback with 10 or more consecutive completions since Connor Cook had 11 against Illinois in 2013 and the first to open with 10-straight completions to begin a game since Brian Hoyer started with 10 vs. UAB in 2007.

With a decision looming, either due to Lombardi’s health or ineffectiveness, Tucker gave his best assessment so far in his short tenure about what he wants to see from whoever starts at QB.

“Your quarterback has to be the No.1 competitor on your team. Period. It's the way he's gotta be,” Tucker said. “If you look at the best quarterbacks in the country or the best quarterbacks in NFL, they are the No. 1 competitor on the team, or at least on the offensive side, and they're leaders. And they have commanded the offense. And they have mental toughness.

“The next thing is you have to have accuracy - you have to be able to deliver a ball accurately. You'd like guys to be able to win outside of numbers. We like guys that can go through a read of route progression..., to be able to read better read defenses. We like guys that can be able to recognize fronts and coverages and be able to get us in and out of bad plays and get us into better plays at the line of scrimmage. So we like guys that are smart, that are football guys that will study the game. And then have the poise and the patience to be able to go out and execute when you know when it's tough and when it's full speed and when you're on national TV and there are millions of people watching. You need to be able to have the poise to be able to take it from the practice to the game.”

