Michigan State football: Mel Tucker doesn't reveal starting quarterback vs. Northwestern

EAST LANSING — Mel Tucker said his players "may know" who will start at quarterback and other positions Friday. Michigan State football's second-year coach, however, is not yet ready to reveal it.

That keeps Northwestern and the rest of the public guessing whether it will be sophomore Payton Thorne or graduate transfer Anthony Russo to start at quarterback for the Spartans when they open the season Friday at Northwestern (9 p.m., ESPN).

"You don't want to do anything to give your opponent any type of an advantage," Tucker said Tuesday, "and you don't want to put your team at a disadvantage by the type of information you communicate and put out there."

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) practices at the team's facility Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in East Lansing.

Thorne started MSU’s final game of its 2020 season, setting a freshman record with 325 yards with three touchdowns on 22 of 39 passing in a 39-24 loss at Penn State. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Naperville, Illinois, spent most of last season as backup to Rocky Lombardi.

In four games, Thorne completed 48 of 85 passes for 582 yards with those three TDs at Penn State and three interceptions. He also ran for 47 rushing yards on 25 carries with a TD in his first action after redshirting in 2019. Two of his high school wide receivers are now Spartans: junior Jayden Reed and sophomore Cade McDonald.

Russo started 26 games the past three years at Temple but played just three games in 2020 before a shoulder injury and COVID-19 ended his season. The 6-4, 240-pound native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, went 92 of 135 with nine touchdowns and six interceptions in those games for the Owls. He finished among the program’s top four in passing yards (6,287), completions (536), attempts (899) and touchdowns (44) in his five seasons.

Michigan State quarterback Anthony Russo (15) makes a pass during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the team's facility in East Lansing.

Tucker said last week after MSU’s second scrimmage and an open practice two days later that he still had not settled on a quarterback to replace Lombardi, who transferred to Northern Illinois in December after Russo announced he would join the Spartans for his sixth season. Lombardi was 84 of 157 for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020 as MSU ranked 112th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 54.5% completion percentage and 113th nationally and last in the league with 12 interceptions.

"I think we can adjust to either quarterback," junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor said. "It's been great competition throughout the entire camp. And whoever's out there is gonna do what's best for the team, and we trust they're gonna lead us to success."

MSU’s other scholarship quarterbacks this season are redshirt freshman Noah Kim and freshman Hamp Fay.

