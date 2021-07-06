Michigan State football: Mel Tucker seeks new chief of staff after Geoff Martzen resigns

Mel Tucker appears to be looking for a new chief of staff.

Geoff Martzen announced via Twitter on Tuesday he recently resigned his position with Michigan State football. The school confirmed his last day was Friday.

Martzen, whose bio lists him as 31, followed Tucker from Colorado in February 2020. He spent one season with the Buffaloes in 2019 after one season as Chip Kelly’s director of player personnel at UCLA in 2018. Martzen also served as Colorado State’s director of player personnel from 2015-17.

Geoff Martzen

“Geoff is an outstanding evaluator of talent and players,” Tucker said in Martzen’s bio. “He's a tireless worker and a competitor. He really understands the importance of recruiting and how it's the lifeblood of the program.”

It will be the second significant support staff position Tucker will fill in the offseason. He hired Saeed Khalif away from Wisconsin as MSU’s new director of player personnel in June to replace Scott Aligo. Tucker also promoted Travares Tillman in January to coach cornerbacks, filling the vacancy created when Mike Tressel left to become Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator.

Also late last month, Tucker hired Thomas Wilcher to a yet-to-be-announced role. The former Cass Tech coach initially was expected to be an analyst. MSU has not officially confirmed Wilcher's hiring.

Martzen, in his tweet, said he also recently got married and is "ecstatic to turn my focus to being a husband, better dad, and a bad amateur sports better (sic)."

