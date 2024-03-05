Michigan State football’s media day slot at the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Day revealed

Michigan State football’s time slot for media availability at the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Day has been revealed. The Big Ten Conference will hold their annual media days from July 23 to July 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The annual event will be expanded from two to three days to accommodate the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

Michigan State’s media day session will be on Wednesday, July 24.

