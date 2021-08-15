Michigan State football makes Top-5 for 2022 3-star CB Audavion Collins

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue to show a confidence in their recruiting efforts, consistently going into SEC territory to recruit some excellent talent. That was on display on Sunday when the Spartans made the Top-5 for the recruitment of Audavion Collins, a 3-star cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Covington, Georgia.

Collins is the No. 1,217 ranked player in his class by 247Sports and their No. 101 ranked cornerback. His Top-5 includes:

Mississippi State

Tennessee

UCF

Michigan State

Indiana

