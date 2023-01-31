Michigan State football makes top five for Jeremiah Beasley

Jeremiah Beasley is a linebacker from Belleville, attending Belleville High School. Beasley has been a top target for the Spartans coaching staff as the 2024 recruiting cycle began. Now, a decision looms closer for the talented in-state linebacker.

Beasley is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, he currently ranks as a 4-star prospect. According to 247Sports, Beasley is the No. 158 overall player in the nation, the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 13 linebacker in the country.

Alongside Michigan State, Beasley’s top five includes Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and Michigan. He will be making his decision on March 15th.

