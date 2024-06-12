Michigan State football makes top four of 4-star IOL Darius Afalava

The Spartans hosted Darius Afalava on an official visit and have made the offensive lineman feel like a top priority ever since the staff arrived on campus. Those efforts have seemed to pay off as Michigan State has been featured in his top four, with a commitment looming.

The Spartans stand alongside Oklahoma, Utah and Washington in the final four.

https://x.com/DariusAfalava/status/1800981059015966870

Afalava is a 4-star prospect and stands at 6’5″, weighing 320 pounds. Originially from Hawaii, Afalava plays his high school football in Lehi, Utah.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire