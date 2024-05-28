Michigan State football makes top-3 for cousin of Felton Davis III
Michigan State football got a nice update on the recruiting front this week, when Terrance Edwards, the cousin of Spartan legend Felton Davis III, announced the top-3 programs for his recruitment, and the Spartans made the list.
Terrance ‘Deuce’ Edwards is a 3-star cornerback out of Richmond, Virginia and the No. 473 ranked player in the 2025 class by 247Sports.
His top-3 are:
Commitment 6/22❗️ pic.twitter.com/k250zk7c19
— Deuce Edwards (@edwards_deuce) May 28, 2024
