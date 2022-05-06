Michigan State football makes top ten for 2023 3-star safety TJ Metcalf

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue their huge recruiting push in SEC territory with TJ Metcalf, a 2023 3-star safety out of Pinson Valley High School in Alabama. Metcalf included the Spartans in his top ten on Friday.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

473

25

Safety

Rivals

3

NA

27

31

Vitals

Hometown

Pinson, Alabama

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6’1″

Weight

180 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 1, 2022

Top Ten

  • Penn State

  • Michigan State

  • Michigan

  • Georgia

  • Arkansas

  • Miami

  • Ole Miss

  • Florida State

  • Tennessee

  • Jackson State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

