Michigan State football makes top ten for 2023 3-star safety TJ Metcalf
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue their huge recruiting push in SEC territory with TJ Metcalf, a 2023 3-star safety out of Pinson Valley High School in Alabama. Metcalf included the Spartans in his top ten on Friday.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
473
25
Safety
Rivals
3
NA
27
31
Vitals
Hometown
Pinson, Alabama
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6’1″
Weight
180 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on April 1, 2022
Top Ten
Penn State
Michigan State
Michigan
Georgia
Arkansas
Miami
Ole Miss
Florida State
Tennessee
Jackson State
Film
Time to focus on where HOME is!! Blessed to be in this position!! Huge thanks to everyone that has recruited me! Officials coming soon! #LLTS🕊@BenThomasPreps @LemmingReport @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @ELammers_Rivals @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/qv73iIvDXQ
— 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝𝟐 🤴🏽 (@tjmetcalf3) May 6, 2022