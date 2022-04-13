Michigan State football makes Top-12 for 2023 4-star OT Miles McVay

If you follow Michigan State football’s recruiting efforts, Miles McVay is a name you will become extremely familiar with in the coming months. The 2023, 4-star offensive tackle is a huge priority for Mel Tucker’s staff, and the Spartans got a good update on that front when McVay included MSU in his latest Top-12 list.

There are some heavy hitters in McVay’s top-12, which you can see in the tweet below, but the two teams that seem to be the top contenders against MSU in this recruiting battle will be Alabama and Oklahoma. This recruitment will be a big opportunity for Tucker to show that he can go up against the biggest teams in the country in order to get high-end talent on his squad.

McVay is the No. 126 ranked player in the 2023 class by 247Sports and their No. 14 ranked tackle by the composite rankings.

Top 12 pic.twitter.com/PcsEzgP3AJ — Miles FaMous McVay #58 (@McVayMiles) April 13, 2022

