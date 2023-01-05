Michigan State football makes Top-4 for 2023 4-star OT Chimdy Onoh

Breaking News:

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football put together one of their all-time best recruiting classes for 2023 under the leadership of Mel Tucker, but they might not be done yet. On Thursday, the Spartans made the Top-4 for 2023 4-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh.

Onoh, who is a 6’6″, 270-pound tackle out of Dundalk, Maryland, is the No. 335 ranked player in his class and the No. 28 ranked tackle. He would be a major boost to the Spartans’ 2023 class and they are considered to be in good position there.

List

MSU Football Recruit Tracker: Every committed player in the Spartans' 2023 recruiting class

