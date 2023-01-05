Michigan State football makes Top-4 for 2023 4-star OT Chimdy Onoh

Michigan State football put together one of their all-time best recruiting classes for 2023 under the leadership of Mel Tucker, but they might not be done yet. On Thursday, the Spartans made the Top-4 for 2023 4-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh.

Onoh, who is a 6’6″, 270-pound tackle out of Dundalk, Maryland, is the No. 335 ranked player in his class and the No. 28 ranked tackle. He would be a major boost to the Spartans’ 2023 class and they are considered to be in good position there.

Thanks to all the coaches that have been recruiting and supporting me but I’ve decided to narrow it down to these 4 schools. Where’s home?🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3FJnusYbT8 — Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) January 5, 2023

