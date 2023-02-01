Michigan State football makes top-5 for 4-star ATH Jacob Oden
Tomorrow, 4-star athlete Jacob Oden of the 2024 recruiting class will announce his college commitment. Leading into that decision, Oden announced his top-5, which include four Big Ten schools and one SEC.
His top-5 are:
Michigan State
Michigan
Tennessee
Penn State
Iowa
Oden is from Harper Woods, Michigan and is currently projected to end up at Michigan. He is the No. 160 ranked player in his class by 247Sports and their No. 5 ranked player in the state of Michigan.
I’ll be committing February 2nd at 6pm on @CBSSports @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/R971tVe9ws
— Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) January 31, 2023
