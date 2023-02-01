Michigan State football makes top-5 for 4-star ATH Jacob Oden

Tomorrow, 4-star athlete Jacob Oden of the 2024 recruiting class will announce his college commitment. Leading into that decision, Oden announced his top-5, which include four Big Ten schools and one SEC.

His top-5 are:

Michigan State

Michigan

Tennessee

Penn State

Iowa

Oden is from Harper Woods, Michigan and is currently projected to end up at Michigan. He is the No. 160 ranked player in his class by 247Sports and their No. 5 ranked player in the state of Michigan.

