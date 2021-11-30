Michigan State football makes top ten for 2023 4-star DL Justin Benton
Michigan State football has made one major step forward in the recruitment of a top-250 player in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, 2023 4-star defensive lineman Justin Benton out of IMG Academy placed the Spartans in his top ten.
Benton is the No. 222 ranked player in the country by 247Sports and their No. 34 ranked defensive lineman overall.
His top ten are:
Penn State
Michigan State
Mississippi State
Georgia
USC
Oregon
Auburn
North Carolina
Arkansas
Miami
