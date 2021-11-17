Michigan State football makes Top-5 for 2023 4-star S Elliot Washington
While it is inarguable that the Michigan State football defensive backfield is one of their weaknesses this season, it does look like they have found a starting cornerback of the future in Charles Brantley, a former 4-star CB from Venice High School in Florida. Now, they might be close to landing his former teammate, 2023 4-star safety Elliot Washington.
Washington is the No. 178 ranked player in the 2023 class and the No. 18 ranked safety by the 247Sports composite rankings.
His top-5 includes:
Alabama
Ohio State
Penn State
Georgia
Michigan State
AGTG 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qvGm6PaN4L
— Elliot Washington II (@E_WashingtonII) November 17, 2021
