Michigan State football makes top-7 for 2023 4-star ATH Malik Hartford

One of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting is considering Michigan State football as his next home. On Friday, 2023 4-star ATH Malik Hartford dropped his top-7, and the Spartans made the cut.

Here are his top choices:

Michigan State

Michigan

Ohio State

Cincinnati

Notre Dame

Kentucky

West Virginia

Hartford is 6-foot-3, 175-pounds and is ranked the No. 110 best player in his class by 247Sports and he is their No. 2 ranked player in the state of Ohio.

