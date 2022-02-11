Michigan State football makes top-7 for 2023 4-star ATH Malik Hartford
One of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting is considering Michigan State football as his next home. On Friday, 2023 4-star ATH Malik Hartford dropped his top-7, and the Spartans made the cut.
Here are his top choices:
Michigan State
Michigan
Ohio State
Cincinnati
Notre Dame
Kentucky
West Virginia
Top 7.. Top 3🔜 #crownme pic.twitter.com/pRX2rUPpkc
— Malik Hartford🤴🏽 (@MalikHartford) February 11, 2022
Hartford is 6-foot-3, 175-pounds and is ranked the No. 110 best player in his class by 247Sports and he is their No. 2 ranked player in the state of Ohio.
