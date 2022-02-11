Michigan State football makes top-7 for 2023 4-star ATH Malik Hartford

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

One of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting is considering Michigan State football as his next home. On Friday, 2023 4-star ATH Malik Hartford dropped his top-7, and the Spartans made the cut.

Here are his top choices:

  • Michigan State

  • Michigan

  • Ohio State

  • Cincinnati

  • Notre Dame

  • Kentucky

  • West Virginia

Hartford is 6-foot-3, 175-pounds and is ranked the No. 110 best player in his class by 247Sports and he is their No. 2 ranked player in the state of Ohio.

More!

Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana: How to watch, listen and stream

Michigan State women's basketball upsets top 10 Michigan on Thursday

Michigan State football gets new NIL deal, players names to go on jerseys

Recommended Stories