Michigan State football makes top-12 for 2023 4-star OT Roderick Kearney
Here is an important recruitment that Michigan State football should keep an eye on. This week, 2023 4-star offensive tackle Roderick Kearney dropped his top-12, and the Spartans are still in the mix for his services.
Kearney is the No. 182 ranked player in the 2023 class and has impressive size at 6-foot-4, 300-pounds. Securing Kearney’s commitment would be a major win for Tucker and co.
Top 12 🙏🏾 (may the best men win) 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RgNEyKwbQn
— BIGROD ✪ (@RoderickKearne5) February 28, 2022
