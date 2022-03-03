Michigan State football makes top-12 for 2023 4-star OT Roderick Kearney

Here is an important recruitment that Michigan State football should keep an eye on. This week, 2023 4-star offensive tackle Roderick Kearney dropped his top-12, and the Spartans are still in the mix for his services.

Kearney is the No. 182 ranked player in the 2023 class and has impressive size at 6-foot-4, 300-pounds. Securing Kearney’s commitment would be a major win for Tucker and co.

Top 12 🙏🏾 (may the best men win) 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RgNEyKwbQn — BIGROD ✪ (@RoderickKearne5) February 28, 2022

