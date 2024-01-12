Michigan State football makes top ten for recruitment of 4-star WR LaMason Waller III

It seems like this week has been the most active in terms of recruiting that we’ve seen for Michigan State football under new head coach Jonathan Smith. With multiple coaches on the road visiting with recruits, and multiple offers going out this week, the Spartans got a great update on 4-star wide receiver LaMason Waller III, who put the Spartans in his top ten this week.

Waller, who is from Sultana High School in Hesperia, California, is the No. 303 ranked player in the 2025 class by 247Sports and their No. 40 ranked wide receiver.

His top ten includes:

Colorado

Tennessee

Washington

Arizona

Stanford

Louisville

Texas A&M

Georgia

MSU

Syracuse

All Glory To God ! 🙏🏾 Recruitment Still 100 percent Open. @CoachTroop3 pic.twitter.com/VS33unDdM8 — LaMason Waller lll (@LamasonW) January 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire