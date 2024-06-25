Michigan State football makes top 3, commit date coming for DL target

Michigan State hosted defensive line prospect Mykah Newton on an official visit to open the month of June, and the Spartans are now trying to close the deal with the 3-star from Newberry, Florida.

Newton has announced his intention to commit on July 18, and has named Michigan State alongside NC State and UCF in his top three finalists.

https://x.com/LeytonRoberts_/status/1804877565531664476

As of now, their is no indication who is the leader for the 6-foot-2, 255 pound defensive lineman.

