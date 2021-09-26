Michigan State football makes top-12 of 4-star OT Payton Kirkland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the midst of a 4-0 start to the 2021 season, Mel Tucker and his staff are still trying to recruit their tails off and it appears to be working out.

Payton Kirkland is a 4-star offensive tackle from Orlando, Florida, ranked as the No. 123 player in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Michigan State is featured on his top schools list with Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Oregon, UCF, Illinois and Oklahoma.

Kirkland has visited East Lansing this past summer and will look to get back to campus soon.

More!

Michigan State football up 5 spots to No. 16 in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Recommended Stories