Michigan State football makes top-12 of 4-star OT Payton Kirkland
In the midst of a 4-0 start to the 2021 season, Mel Tucker and his staff are still trying to recruit their tails off and it appears to be working out.
Payton Kirkland is a 4-star offensive tackle from Orlando, Florida, ranked as the No. 123 player in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
No friends in the industry 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/cfED4qN6K4
— Payton ”PKAY“ Kirkland🐣 (@paytonkirk55) September 25, 2021
Michigan State is featured on his top schools list with Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Oregon, UCF, Illinois and Oklahoma.
Kirkland has visited East Lansing this past summer and will look to get back to campus soon.
