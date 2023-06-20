Michigan State football makes top ten for 2025 4-star cornerback

While the majority of focus is on the 2024 recruiting class, the 2025 recruiting class is right around the corner and the Spartans are already starting to make moves within the future recruiting class.

The latest positive development is 4-star cornerback Tarrion Grant naming a top ten that features Michigan State.

Grant is a native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, attending Siegel High School. He is currently ranked as the No. 133 overall player and the No. 16 cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

#Rivals250 CB Tarrion Grant (@Tarrion12) has released his Top 10 The No. 5 CB in the 2025 class https://t.co/uwvNtc91aU pic.twitter.com/C7hOoQbwVl — Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) June 20, 2023

Purdue, Michigan, Arkansas, Miami, LSU, Louisville, Tennessee, Nebraska and Virginia Tech were also named in the cut down.

