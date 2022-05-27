  • Oops!
Michigan State football makes Top-6 for 2023 5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
2023 is starting to feel like a big year for Michigan State football recruiting. The class is already in the top-20 in college football, but Mel Tucker and his staff are hard at work trying to land a few huge fish in that class. On Friday, they received a major positive update on that front, as the Spartans made the top-6 for the recruitment of 5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne.

Rating

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

28

1

3

Rivals

5

10

1

2

Vitals

Hometown

Tacoma, WA

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6’5″

Weight

245

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 25, 2022

Top-6

  • Oregon

  • Alabama

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Michigan State

  • Miami

Crystal Ball

Wayne is predicted to go to Miami by 247Sports but their confidence level is only a 1 out of 10, so not exactly a ringing endorsement for the Hurricanes.

Film

Hudl

