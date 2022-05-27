Michigan State football makes Top-6 for 2023 5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne

2023 is starting to feel like a big year for Michigan State football recruiting. The class is already in the top-20 in college football, but Mel Tucker and his staff are hard at work trying to land a few huge fish in that class. On Friday, they received a major positive update on that front, as the Spartans made the top-6 for the recruitment of 5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 28 1 3 Rivals 5 10 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Tacoma, WA Projected Position EDGE Height 6’5″ Weight 245 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 25, 2022

Top-6

Oregon

Alabama

Georgia

LSU

Michigan State

Miami

Crystal Ball

Wayne is predicted to go to Miami by 247Sports but their confidence level is only a 1 out of 10, so not exactly a ringing endorsement for the Hurricanes.

Film

Hudl

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln edge Jayden Wayne named his top six on Friday morning and broke those six schools down https://t.co/0ccrgym9k0 pic.twitter.com/s6ngEqbgnD — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 27, 2022

