Michigan State football makes Top-6 for 2023 5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
2023 is starting to feel like a big year for Michigan State football recruiting. The class is already in the top-20 in college football, but Mel Tucker and his staff are hard at work trying to land a few huge fish in that class. On Friday, they received a major positive update on that front, as the Spartans made the top-6 for the recruitment of 5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne.
(Insert Player Name)’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
28
1
3
Rivals
5
10
1
2
Vitals
Hometown
Tacoma, WA
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6’5″
Weight
245
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 25, 2022
Top-6
Oregon
Alabama
Georgia
LSU
Michigan State
Miami
Crystal Ball
Wayne is predicted to go to Miami by 247Sports but their confidence level is only a 1 out of 10, so not exactly a ringing endorsement for the Hurricanes.
Film
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln edge Jayden Wayne named his top six on Friday morning and broke those six schools down https://t.co/0ccrgym9k0 pic.twitter.com/s6ngEqbgnD
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 27, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
List
Ranking the Big Ten's running backs heading into the 2022 season
More!
Michigan State football makes Top-6 for 2023 5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne
MSU target PF Xavier Booker shoots up 247Sports rankings, now listed as 5-star prospect
Michigan State football offers 2024 Georgia LB Wendell Gregory