Michigan State football makes top five for 2024 ATH Marcus Goree Jr.

Tennessee athlete Marcus Goree Jr. has cut his list of top schools down to five and Michigan State has made the cut.

Goree most likely projects as a defensive back, standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds. He currently attends Bradley Center High School as a native of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Goree ranks as a 3-star prospect and the No. 456 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class 247Sports composite rankings.

Michigan State made the cut alongside Tennessee, Michigan, Colorado and Nebraska.

