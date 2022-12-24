Michigan State football makes Top-11 for 2024 4-star WR David Washington

Now that the 2023 recruiting class is in good shape, it’s time for Michigan State football to start working on their 2024 class. The Spartans took a nice step forward on that front on Friday, when 2024 4-star wide receiver David Washington included MSU in his top-11.

Washington is the No. 247 ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 34 ranked wide receiver. 247Sports’ composite rankings has him ranked as the top player in Nevada.

His top-11 is below:

