Michigan State football makes top-8 for 2023 CB Tristen Sion

Michigan State is very close to wrapping up its 2022 recruiting class, which now means it is time to shift the focus to the 2023 recruiting class. One of the top priorities in that recruiting class is Florida cornerback Tristen Sion.

Sion is a 6’0 cornerback from Tallahassee, Florida, attending James Rickards High School. Holding over 20 offers right now, Sion is a highly sought-after player in the 2023 cycle.

Sion made the decision to cut his list of schools down to 8 and the Spartans made the cut.

Michigan State is joined by Ole Miss, LSU, Wisconsin, Buffalo, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Florida Atlantic.

The Spartans will continue pushing for Sion as well as hopefully hosting him on a visit to East Lansing.

