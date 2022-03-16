Michigan State football makes top 12 for 2023 4-star DL Enow Etta

Michigan State is one of 12 programs still in the running for an elite defensive lineman prospect in the 2023 class.

Four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta revealed his top 12 schools list on Tuesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State is joined by Michigan, Stanford, Wisconsin, Cal, USC, Utah, Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Washington.

Etta is ranked as the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 58 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He hails from Colleyville, Texas.

A little early🤷🏾‍♂️ Thank you to all the coaches who have given me an opportunity🙏🏾 How I feel right now‼️ pic.twitter.com/pg3QG1m0ry — Enow-M’beleke Etta🇨🇲 (@EnowEtta1) March 15, 2022

