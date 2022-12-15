Michigan State football makes top-5 for big JUCO transfer Keyshawn Blackstock

Michigan State football has made the top-5 for one of the top players to transfer out of JUCO this offseason. On Wednesday, Keyshawn Blackstock, an interior offensive lineman ranked the No. 4 best JUCO transfer by the 247sports Composite rankings, included the Spartans in his final cut.

His final five are:

Michigan State

Oregon

Tennessee

USC

Oklahoma

