Michigan State football makes top-5 for big JUCO transfer Keyshawn Blackstock
Michigan State football has made the top-5 for one of the top players to transfer out of JUCO this offseason. On Wednesday, Keyshawn Blackstock, an interior offensive lineman ranked the No. 4 best JUCO transfer by the 247sports Composite rankings, included the Spartans in his final cut.
His final five are:
Michigan State
Oregon
Tennessee
USC
Oklahoma
Top 5 thank you God!! @CoachOatesOL @coachDJLynn pic.twitter.com/a6mYk75Why
— keyshawn blackstock (@keyshawnblacks5) December 15, 2022
