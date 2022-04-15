Michigan State football makes Top-10 for 2023 3-star DL Josh Horton

Mel Tucker is definitely no stranger to recruiting in the state of Georgia, and it looks like he is trying to work his magic with Josh Horton, who put Michigan State football in the top-10 for his recruitment on Thursday.

Horton is a 3-star defensive lineman from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia who is ranked as the No. 724 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports. They have him projected to go to Auburn.

You can see his full top-10 below:

