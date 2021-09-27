Michigan State football makes top-14 for 2023 CB Tristen Sion
Michigan State football is currently in the running to land a strong cornerback recruit from SEC country. 2023 cornerback Tristen Sion released his top-14 on Sunday, and the Spartans made the cut.
His top-14 are:
MSU
Wisconsin
Georgia Tech
Georgia Southern
Ole Miss
Buffalo
Boston College
LSU
Mississippi State
Missouri
Pitt
FAU
West Virginia
Tulane
Sion is from James Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida.
