Michigan State football makes top-14 for 2023 CB Tristen Sion

Michigan State football is currently in the running to land a strong cornerback recruit from SEC country. 2023 cornerback Tristen Sion released his top-14 on Sunday, and the Spartans made the cut.

His top-14 are:

MSU

Wisconsin

Georgia Tech

Georgia Southern

Ole Miss

Buffalo

Boston College

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

Pitt

FAU

West Virginia

Tulane

Sion is from James Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida.

