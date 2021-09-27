Michigan State football makes top-14 for 2023 CB Tristen Sion

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football is currently in the running to land a strong cornerback recruit from SEC country. 2023 cornerback Tristen Sion released his top-14 on Sunday, and the Spartans made the cut.

His top-14 are:

  • MSU

  • Wisconsin

  • Georgia Tech

  • Georgia Southern

  • Ole Miss

  • Buffalo

  • Boston College

  • LSU

  • Mississippi State

  • Missouri

  • Pitt

  • FAU

  • West Virginia

  • Tulane

Sion is from James Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida.

