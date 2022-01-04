Michigan State football makes top 8 of 2023 4-star edge rusher Dylan Gooden

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State football makes top 8 of 2023 4-star edge rusher Dylan Gooden
Michigan State is one of eight schools still in the running for a top-tier edge rusher in the 2023 class.

Dylan Gooden of Olney, Md. revealed his top eight schools on Monday, with the Spartans cracking the list. Michigan State is joined by Texas A&M, West Virginia, Maryland, Miami (FL), Penn State, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Gooden is a four-star prospect on 247Sports and ranked as the No. 98 overall recruit in the class by the recruiting service. He’s also ranked as the No. 11 edge rusher and No. 2 player from Maryland.

