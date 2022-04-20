  • Oops!
Michigan State football makes top-8 for 2023 4-star TE Jelani Thurman

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football offered big-time 2023 recruit Jelani Thurman back in November, and we started to see some positive progress in that recruitment when Thurman included the Spartans in his top-8 on Tuesday.

Thurman, a tight end out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, is the No. 3 ranked tight end in his class by 247Sports and their No. 65 ranked player overall.

You can see his top-8 below:

  • Ohio State

  • Tennessee

  • Ole Miss

  • Auburn

  • Clemson

  • Alabama

  • Michigan State

  • Miami

