Michigan State football makes top-8 for 2023 4-star TE Jelani Thurman
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Michigan State football offered big-time 2023 recruit Jelani Thurman back in November, and we started to see some positive progress in that recruitment when Thurman included the Spartans in his top-8 on Tuesday.
Thurman, a tight end out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, is the No. 3 ranked tight end in his class by 247Sports and their No. 65 ranked player overall.
You can see his top-8 below:
Ohio State
Tennessee
Ole Miss
Auburn
Clemson
Alabama
Michigan State
Miami
That’s my top 8!! @OhioStateFB @OhioState @Vol_Football @VolNetwork @OleMissFB @RebelsFBRec @AlabamaFTBL @Clemson247 @ClemsonFB @AUFAMILY @MSU_Football @CanesFootball @CaneSport @RecruitLangston pic.twitter.com/J7vyfy7E1g
— jelani (@jelani3345) April 19, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football offers the top wide receiver in 2024 recruiting class
Michigan State football CB enters NCAA transfer portal
Michigan State football offers 4-star WR Josiah Brown, the top player in New York for the 2024 class