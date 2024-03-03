Michigan State football makes top-12 for 2025 legacy OL recruit

Kaden Strayhorn’s father is known to almost all of Spartan nation. Jason is the color commentator on the radio broadcasts for MSU football, while also hosting the This is Sparta podcast, beloved by Spartan fans. Now, there is another Strayhorn for Spartans to monitor

Jason’s son, Kaden, is one of the top offensive line prospects in the nation, attending IMG Academy. He is a 4-star, ranking as the No. 380 overall player in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Strayhorn announced his top 12:

To all the coaches who recruited me. Thank you for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/6QBZWDa8F4 — Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) March 2, 2024

Michigan State was included alongside Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

