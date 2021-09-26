Michigan State football makes the plays late, in OT to beat Nebraska, 23-20

EAST LANSING — Matt Coghlin's field goal after Chester Kimbrough's interception in overtime lifted No. 20 Michigan State to a 23-20 win over Nebraska on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

