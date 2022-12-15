Michigan State football makes final three for 2023 3-star WR Jaelen Smith

There has been a lot of talk lately about Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. It looks like business is going to continue to pick up there, as the Spartans got one step closer to landing a 3-star wide receiver in Jaelen Smith, who listed the Spartans in his top-3 on Wednesday.

Smith is a 6’1″, 185 lbs wideout from Klein Cain High School in Houston, Texas. He is the No. 69 ranked player in his class and the No. 74 ranked player in Texas for his class.

