Michigan State football makes final three for 2023 3-star WR Jaelen Smith
There has been a lot of talk lately about Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. It looks like business is going to continue to pick up there, as the Spartans got one step closer to landing a 3-star wide receiver in Jaelen Smith, who listed the Spartans in his top-3 on Wednesday.
Smith is a 6’1″, 185 lbs wideout from Klein Cain High School in Houston, Texas. He is the No. 69 ranked player in his class and the No. 74 ranked player in Texas for his class.
Where’s home? @KLEINCAINFB @COACHJCLANCY @jacorynichols pic.twitter.com/ge3JNEbaFa
— Jaelen Smith (@jaelen_smith2) December 14, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football makes top-5 for big JUCO transfer Keyshawn Blackstock
Michigan State football offers Texas Tech transfer DB Reggie Pearson
Michigan State football lands transfer kicker Jonathan Kim from North Carolina