Michigan State football makes coveted OL Trevor Lauck's top-8

Cory Linsner
1 min read
Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been busy on the recruiting trail and has put the Spartans in a very good spot with a plethora of top kids in the 2023 recruiting class. You can now add 3-star offensive lineman Trevor Lauck to that list.

The Spartans are featured in Lauck’s top-8 alongside Cincinnati, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville and Michigan.

Lauck is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, attending Roncalli High School. He currently ranks as a 3-star prospect and the No. 443 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Spartans offer elite 2023 4-star DE Gabriel Harris of Valdosta, Ga.

