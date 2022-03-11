Michigan State football makes coveted OL Trevor Lauck’s top-8

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been busy on the recruiting trail and has put the Spartans in a very good spot with a plethora of top kids in the 2023 recruiting class. You can now add 3-star offensive lineman Trevor Lauck to that list.

TOP 8! Thank you to all of the coaches and schools that have recruited me! These are the schools I’ll now be focusing on! pic.twitter.com/dXR3fwkIf4 — Trevor Lauck (@TrevorLauck) March 11, 2022

The Spartans are featured in Lauck’s top-8 alongside Cincinnati, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville and Michigan.

Lauck is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, attending Roncalli High School. He currently ranks as a 3-star prospect and the No. 443 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

