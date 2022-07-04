Michigan State football makes 5-star DL David Hicks Jr.’s top 7 schools list

Michigan State is trending in the right direction for a major five-star recruit from Texas.

David Hicks Jr. of Katy, Texas announced his top seven schools last week, and Michigan State was on the list. Joining the Spartans was Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Miami (FL).

Hicks is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 class. He’s also the No. 5 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class.

Hicks holds offers from nearly 40 programs so it’s great to see the Spartans remaining in the hunt for his commitment. He took an official visit to Michigan State last month and that could potentially help sway him towards the Spartans.

Hicks is currently projected to commit to Texas A&M, according to 247Sports. We will see if the Spartans can land this major recruit to truly bolster their 2023 class.

Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me but I'm officially shutting down my recruitment and focusing on these 7 schools@rledits24 pic.twitter.com/hOmDU6y4Mi — David “DJ” Hicks Jr. (@DJ2g23) July 1, 2022

