Michigan State football makes 4-star OL’s top schools list

Michigan State football offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been hitting the recruiting trail hot and heavy and his work is paying dividends as Michigan State has been named in another top four-stars top schools list.

Roderick Kearney, a 6-foot-4 300-pound offensive lineman from Orange Park, Florida, is currently ranked as a 4-star and the 217th overall player in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Top 12 🙏🏾 (may the best men win) 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RgNEyKwbQn — BIGROD ✪ (@RoderickKearne5) February 28, 2022

Michigan State was listed in Kearney’s top-12 alongside Michigan, Florida State, Florida, UCF, Cincinnati, Georgia, Miami, Arkansas, Penn State and Rutgers.

