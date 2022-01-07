Michigan State football LT Jarrett Horst back for 2022 season

Another huge return has been announced for Michigan State as left tackle Jarrett Horst is set to return for the 2022 season. Horst joins Jayden Reed, Xavier Henderson and Ronald Williams in announcing their returns to the program for 2022.

Horst, a transfer from Arkansas State, had a very strong start to the 2021 season, solidifying the left side of the line of scrimmage for MSU. Following the Michigan game, Horst was not seen in uniform until the Peach Bowl, many speculating mental health reasons. Seeing Horst gearing up to get ready for the 2022 season is amazing to see for Spartan fans for a multitude of reasons, both on and off the field.

Horst will be able to bring a strong veteran presence to an offensive line that is losing a lot of experience.

