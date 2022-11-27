Michigan State football would love one more chance to play this season
Michigan State football's Mel Tucker, Payton Thorne and Xavier Henderson speak to the media after the 35-16 loss to Penn State on Nov. 26, 2022.
Michigan State football showed some fight, but ultimately fell at Penn State, 35-16, to end the third season under Mel Tucker at 5-7.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has reinstated one of the eight players who were suspended for the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.
Follow beat reporter Frank Bodani for live updates, analysis and opinion from Beaver Stadium as the Nittany Lions play Michigan State on Senior Day.
This is what Sean Clifford came back for. Penn State’s four-year starter, who opted to return for his sixth and final collegiate season, threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 11 Nittany Lions over Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday. Afterward, the program’s longest-tenured quarterback made a victory lap with his teammates, high-fiving and hugging fans who watched him lift the Nittany Lions out of danger with two masterful, late scoring drives to swat down the comeback-minded Spartans.
It’s time to give Sean Clifford his flowers for what he’s accomplished at Penn State.
