Michigan State football would love one more chance to play this season

Associated Press

This is what Sean Clifford came back for. Penn State’s four-year starter, who opted to return for his sixth and final collegiate season, threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 11 Nittany Lions over Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday. Afterward, the program’s longest-tenured quarterback made a victory lap with his teammates, high-fiving and hugging fans who watched him lift the Nittany Lions out of danger with two masterful, late scoring drives to swat down the comeback-minded Spartans.