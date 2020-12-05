Michigan State football dominated by short-handed Ohio State, 52-12

EAST LANSING — Down a quarterback and four touchdowns, Michigan State football finally started moving the chains late in the first half.

Payton Thorne appeared to have enough yardage for a first down. Then Ohio State’s Baron Browning got his hand on the ball and ripped it away from the redshirt freshman quarterback.

The Buckeyes recovered.

The Spartans couldn’t.

Short-handed No. 4 OSU, missing 23 players, dominated MSU from start to finish for a 52-12 victory Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Thorne was in the game because starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi left the game with an unspecified injury in the second quarter — his head hit the ground on a sack — and did not return. It is unclear how that will affect the Spartans (2-4) as they prepare for their visit to Penn State next Saturday.

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi is sacked by Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

The Spartans were outgained 521-261 and outrushed 322-81 by the Buckeyes, who are scheduled to host Michigan next Saturday at noon.

Brutalizing Buckeyes

Ohio State, despite not playing last week at Illinois due to COVID-19 cases within the program, was missing three starting offensive linemen.

It didn’t matter.

Other than a few wonky shotgun snaps, the Buckeyes dominated the Spartans up front in the first half. That allowed quarterback Justin Fields to have his way with MSU’s defense, whether it be on the ground in the read-option game or with rollout passes with time for his receivers to get open.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields celebrates a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

OSU gnawed 4:37 off the clock in the first half with a 12-play, 83-yard march that Fields capped with a 2-yard TD run. Two drives later, the Buckeyes went quick-strike – Fields ran for 44 yards through a confused MSU defense, then two plays later split a seam in the MSU secondary to Garrett Wilson, who evaded two tacklers and tiptoed into the end zone for a 28-yard TD. Three plays, 41 seconds, 14-0 lead.

In surgical fashion, Fields led another time-eating scoring drive, finishing the 10-play, 75-yard march with his second rushing score.

Fields tacked on a 41-yard TD pass that made it 45-10 with 8:16 left to play as the Buckeyes clearly tried to bolster both their profile for the College Football Playoff selection committee and the quarterback’s Heisman Trophy candidacy. Fields finished 17 of 25 for 199 yards and two TDs and ran for 104 yards on 13 carries. Olave had 10 catches for 139 yards.

Trey Sermon finished with 112 yards on 10 attempts, including a 64-yard touchdown. Backup QB C.J. Stroud ran for a 48-yard TD late in the fourth quarter.

Offensive doldrums

Michigan State running back Connor Heyward runs against Ohio State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Meanwhile, MSU’s offense failed to generate much.

The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 270-80 in the first half, and MSU gave the ball away twice. One came on a Lombardi pass from his own end zone that got tipped at the line of scrimmage by Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who also caught the ball for a TD.

The Spartans managed 12 rushing yards and four first downs in the half. MSU was 0-for-8 on third down compared to the Buckeyes’ 5-for-8. MSU’s junior starting quarterback was 5 of 11 for 33 yards. He got drilled on a sack by the Buckeyes’ Tyreke Smith with 4:29 left in the second quarter, with Lombardi’s head bouncing off the turf.

Thorne replaced him and got the offense moving. The redshirt freshman completed 11 straight passes for 122 yards, including a 55-yard catch-and-run to Jayden Reed that set up Thorne’s 20-yard TD run on the next play to make it 35-7.

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) fumbles the ball during the second quarter vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Thorne’s next pass was wide and picked off by Ohio State’s Shaun Wade in the red zone.

After that pick resulted in a Buckeye field goal, Thorne ripped off a 31-yard scramble that set up senior Matt Coghlin’s 32-yard field goal in what likely is his final game at Spartan Stadium.

Thorne finished 16 of 25 for 147 yards passing with 42 rushing yards. MSU running backs Connor Heyward and Elijah Collins combined for 48 rushing yards.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football dominated by short-handed Ohio State